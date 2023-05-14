Gerard Pique responds to Xavi Hernandez’s invitation to Barcelona’s La Liga celebrations

On Sunday, Barcelona could wrap up their first La Liga title in four years. A victory over Espanyol in the Derbi Barceloni would ensure that they become champions.

Ahead of the match, Xavi Hernandez confirmed that Gerard Pique would be invited to the club’s celebrations, which will include an open-top bus parade. Pique played six matches in La Liga this season before retiring in November.

Speaking via his Kings League channel on Twitch (via MD), Pique addressed the situation. He did not confirm nor deny whether he will attend, and he insisted that the job is not yet finished for Barcelona.

“We have to win it first on Sunday. I am very calm now, but first we have to win it.”

It has been a brilliant season for Barcelona, especially in a defensive capacity. Pique played his part during those six matches, and he, like many Cules, will be desperately for the job to be finished as soon as possible.