Fabrizio Romano confirms Atletico Madrid are in advanced talks to sign South American youngster

Atletico Madrid’s main focus is still on securing second in the La Liga table this season, but some of their attention has turned towards this summer’s transfer window.

Caglar Soyuncu is expected to join in the summer once his Leicester City contract expires, and Los Rojiblancos have been working on signing another defender. Santiago Mourino, who plays for Racing Club de Montevideo, is on their radar, their President confirmed that a deal is in motion.

Fabrizio Romano has now reported that negotiations between all parties are at an advanced stage, and he is going ever closer to becoming the next Uruguayan defender to join Atletico, who have had success in that department in the past (and present).

The deal for Mourino would be a permanent one, and Marca have reported that Atletico are exploring the possibility of sending him out on loan once he has signed, with a view to giving him first-team experience.

Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez have had success at Uruguayan central defenders at Atletico Madrid, and club officials will hope that Mourino can emulate his countrymen during his stay in the Spanish capital.