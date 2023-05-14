Carlo Ancelotti facing selection dilemma after confirming defender will start against Manchester City

Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City will be Real Madrid’s biggest match of the season to date. Following Tuesday’s stalemate at the Santiago Bernabeu, it will be a winner-takes-all affair in Manchester.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to have his full squad available to choose, even despite concerns over Eduardo Camavinga after Saturday’s victory against Getafe. After that match, Ancelotti confirmed (via Relevo) that he intends to start with Antonio Rudiger against Man City.

“Today he was tired. I’ve given him rest so he’s okay on Wednesday. He is going to start that game.”

Rudiger nullified the threat of Erling Haaland in the first leg, and Ancelotti will hope that he can do the same at the Etihad Stadium. However, his admission leaves a dilemma, as it means that either David Alaba or Eder Militao, who missed the first leg through suspension, will not start against Man City.

The pair are considered to be Real Madrid’s first-choice central defenders, but one risks being left on the bench. Ancelotti will need to decide who he trusts to play alongside Rudiger. Conversely, Alaba could be shifted to left back, especially if Camavinga is unfit to start.

Ancelotti will surely have a selection headache over the matter, and it could be one of the best decisions he has made this season. If he picks right, it could see Real Madrid in the Champions League final once again.