Barcelona may look to sell Raphinha back to the Premier League after one season

Due to their precarious financial situation, Barcelona will be forced into making hard decisions over the next few weeks. While plans are being made to bring players in, significant sales will also be required in order to fund arrivals.

Barcelona have submitted their viability plan to La Liga, which they expect to be approved, and in that, they are likely have made assurances about generating a specific amount from player sales.

Several players have been linked with leaving, including Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Franck Kessie. The former pair are not particularly interested in leaving Barcelona, which could mean that Raphinha is shown the door.

The Brazilian has been a valuable player this season, especially in the absence of Ousmane Dembele, but his status as a regular starter in not assured for next season, especially if Lionel Messi does return.

Barcelona could entertain offers for Raphinha, who has attracted interest from Chelsea and Newcastle United among others, and according to Diario AS, they could look to sell him on a deadline.

With Deco in line to take over from Mateu Alemany as Director of Football, Barcelona could look to ship Raphinha out before the Portuguese’s appointment is official, as to not show favouritism. Currently, Deco represents Raphinha, although he would have to give that up if he takes the job at Barcelona.

Raphinha’s sale would allow Barcelona to generate significant funds in order top help balance their books, and it appears to be that his time in Catalonia could be up after just one season.