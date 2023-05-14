Barcelona confirm La Liga title parade plans

Barcelona have updated fans on their quickly arranged La Liga title open top bus parade for May 15.

La Blaugrana secured their first league title since 2019 with a 4-2 derby victory away at Espanyol clinching the trophy with four games left to play in 2022/23.

Xavi’s side were unable to celebrate fully at the RCDE Stadium with Espanyol ultras invading the pitch at full time amid ugly scenes on the night.

Barcelona had already informed local authorities of their plan to conduct an immediate parade, if they won at Espanyol, with a joint celebration alongside the Barcelona Femeni title winners.

The parade will start at 6pm local time (5pm UK time), startning at the Camp Nou, following a route including Travessera de les Corts, Carrer Numància, Carrer Berlin, Plaça Catalunya and Passeig de Sant Joan, before arriving at Arc del Triomf.

There will be three supporter points along the route, building up towards the final party, at Carrer Berlin, Plaça Catalunya and Arc del Triomf.