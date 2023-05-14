Atletico Madrid planning post-season contract negotiations with Diego Simeone

Earlier this season, Atletico Madrid’s place in La Liga’s top four looked under threat, following a disappointing first half of the season.

Post-World Cup, they have been exceptional, and now sit in third place, just behind Real Madrid having played a game less than their city rivals.

Diego Simeone deserves enormous credit for the turnaround, and he has underlined why he has been one of Atletico’s greatest ever managers, although there is a genuine possibility that he is not at the club for too much longer.

Earlier in the campaign, there was increasing speculation that Simeone would not be renewing his contract, which expires at the end of next season. However, he may now sign a new deal, and Diario AS have reported that Simeone will meet with Andrea Berta, Enrique Cerezo and Miguel Angel Gil Marin (Atletico’s Director of Football, President and CEO retrospectively) at the end of the season, where a new contract is expected to be discussed.

If Simeone is to be convinced to continue, it appears that he will need to be backed in the transfer market. He wants to make important additions across the pitch, and ultimately, he will feel that Atletico Madrid should be in the La Liga title race.