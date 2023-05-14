Atletico Madrid’s Champions League qualification delayed by shock Elche loss

Atletico Madrid’s Champions League qualification confirmation has been delayed after a surprise 1-0 loss away at relegated Elche.

Diego Simeone has hinted his summer plans will not start until their top four spot is wrapped up and they end the weekend with work still to do.

Despite Elche already slipping through the La Liga trap door, the home side showed real battle in the early stages, as they edged in front before the break.

Ivo Grbic’s error gifted Fidel Chaves a perfect chance to cushion them in front from close range.

Look away Ivo Grbić 🫣 The Atleti 'keeper makes a mistake and is punished by Elche's Fidel ⚽#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/WNG5NCaBti — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 14, 2023

Atletico pushed for an equaliser after the restart, with Alvaro Morata wasting two key chances late on, before Grbic slightly redeemed himself, to deny Elche a second goal of the night.

The result does little to change the picture for either side, with Elche already down, and Atletico needing one more point to seal another top four spot.

