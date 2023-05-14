Analysis: Should Real Madrid go for Victor Osimhen this summer, or wait to sign Erling Haaland in 2024?

Real Madrid are approach a key decision for the future of their first team. With Karim Benzema coming towards the closing stages of his career, he will need replacing in the not-too-distant future.

Benzema has failed to replicate his Ballon d’Or-winning form this season, although injury issues have stagnated him at various times across the course of the campaign.

He has still been in electric form when he has played, especially in the second half of the season, but the concern will be there over his ability to stay fit for a sustained period of time.

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to sign Erling Haaland, who has been in sensational form for Manchester City this season. A prospective deal would be pursued in the summer of 2024, once the Norwegian’s reported release clause goes live.

However, with Benzema becoming less reliant upon, the question begs over whether Real Madrid can afford to have him as their only senior striker for next season.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Victor Osimhen, and according to Fichajes, they have held preliminary talks with the Nigerian’s representatives over a future move.

Like Haaland, Osimhen has been in inspired form for Napoli this season, and he recently helped them to their first Serie A title in 33 years. He was the focal point for Luciano Spalletti’s side, alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli this summer, with a handful of Premier League sides, including Manchester United and Chelsea, having taken a strong interest in him. If Real Madrid are planning to make a move, it’s likely that it will have to be in the upcoming transfer window.

Osimhen and Haaland are somewhat similar in their playstyles, so there is a comparison to be made between them. However, Haaland would likely cost more, with Osimhen expected to be worth in the region to €100-140m.

Osimhen’s situation at Napoli can be compared with Real Madrid somewhat. Kvaratskhelia has been a sensation from the left wing, much like Vinicius Junior is at Los Blancos, so there is scope to say that the Brazilian would link up well with Osimhen, like he has done with Benzema over the last couple of the seasons.

Haaland is still likely to be the better deal, as his goalscoring record this season is unparalleled. Given that Real Madrid’s style of play would arguable suit Haaland more than Manchester City’s has so far, it could be a scary thought to imagine how many goals he would score in the famous white jersey.

On top of this, Real Madrid are unlikely to be able to afford Osimhen this summer, as they are already spending big on Jude Bellingham. Funds will be scarce, especially if Borussi Dortmund hold out for their reported asking price of €150m.

Despite all of this, Real Madrid do need to sign a striker this summer. Benzema needs sufficient backup, and although Alvaro Rodriguez is talented, he would not work as second-choice over the course of an entire season.

It remains to be seen who Real Madrid approach to fill that void. It could be Osimhen, but that would surely rule out a move for Haaland next summer.

Image via SOPA Images/SIPA USA/PressFocus