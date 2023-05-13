Xavi Hernandez to choose between €60m-rated pair as Barcelona prepare to make one big transfer this summer

Barcelona’s financial struggles are well documented, and they are expected to have a big impact on the club’s ability to do business in the transfer market this summer.

Free transfers are being prioritised, with deals from Inigo Martinez, Ilkay Gundogan and Lionel Messi in the pipeline. However, it appears that there will be one major signing this summer, and Diario AS report that it will either be Juan Foyth or Martin Zubimendi.

Xavi Hernandez is a big fan of both players, but it appears that he will have to choose just one to make the move this summer. Foyth has a €60m release clause at Villarreal, while Zubimendi’s is similar at Real Sociedad.

Barcelona are keen to strengthen at right back and defensive midfield, but there is a possibility that the latter is targeted more due to Sergio Busquets’ impending exit. However, whether Zubimendi wants to come is a different matter.

Several big decisions will need to be made at Barcelona this summer, as they look to ease their financial burdens over the next few years. Xavi looks set to make a big one himself.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images