Xavi Hernandez confirms that Gerard Pique will join Barcelona’s La Liga title celebrations

On Sunday, Barcelona could secure their first La Liga title in four years. They are 13 points clear of Atletico Madrid in second, and a victory over Espanyol would confirm the Blaugrana as champions of Spain.

It has been a sensational campaign for Barcelona, built on a strong backline. The likes of Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen have been exceptional in the centre of defence.

Gerard Pique also contributed to Barcelona’s excellent defensive record, having played six times before hanging up his boots in November. Xavi Hernandez has confirmed, in his pre-match press conference (via Relevo), that Pique will be asked to join the club’s celebrations.

“Pique is a special case because he retired. He did not go to another team, as in other cases. We have thought about it, and we will notify him and invite him to celebrate the league with us.”

Celebrations will be in their thoughts, but for Xavi and Barcelona, they will be fully focused on securing the La Liga title this weekend.