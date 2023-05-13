Xavi makes Ballon d’Or claim over Barcelona icon Sergio Busquets

Xavi has paid a huge compliment to departing Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets.

Busquets has confirmed his plan to leave the Camp Nou, when his La Blaugrana contract expires at the end of June, with Xavi’s team on the verge of a first La Liga title since 2019.

The veteran midfielder will consider his options before making a call on whether to join a new club or retire from football this summer.

Xavi was asked about the legacy Busquets will leave at Barcelona and his former teammate is firm in his assessment of the 34-year-old being one of the finest midfielders of all time.

“For me, Busquets is the best midfielder I’ve ever seen. The most intelligent I’ve seen in my career”, as per reports from Marca.

“It seems unfair that he was not nominated for the Ballon d’Or.”

Busquets will leave Barcelona as the club’s third highest appearance maker with only Xavi and Lionel Messi above him on the list.

The 2022/23 La Liga title will be his 32nd major title as a Barcelona player and he will match Messi’s ten league title tally in the coming weeks.