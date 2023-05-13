WATCH: Xavi Hernandez nails impressive trick shot during Barcelona training session

Xavi Hernandez is regularly regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation. He was brilliant with the ball at his feet, and despite having retired in 2019, he does not appear to have lost too much of his ability.

Ahead of Saturday’s training session, the final one before Sunday’s Derby Barceloni against Espanyol, Xavi was seen beautifully chipping a ball into the basketball net from a considerable distance away.

تشافي ادخل الكرة 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/GtZdr5EDAf — FCB World (@forcabarca_ar) May 13, 2023

It is something that Xavi regularly tries during training, and on this occasion, he has absolutely nailed it, which he will have been very pleased with.

As pleasing a moment as it was, Xavi will hoped that he will be even happy on Sunday, as Barcelona look to wrap until their first La Liga title in four years.

A victory against Espanyol will have enough for Barcelona to become champions, and Xavi and his side will be desperately to seal it at the first available opportunity.