WATCH: Al Hilal President breaks his silence of speculation surrounding move for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s future has been a hot topic for the best part of 2023, and speculation has ramped up in recent weeks amid reports that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

Messi’s contract with the French champions expires in the summer, and he would be a free agent, meaning that he can discuss terms with interested parties already.

One of those said to be interested is Al Hilal, and their President, Fahad Bin Saad Bin Nafel, was asked about the situation, and his answer was pretty stern.

“Don’t ask me about Messi, I won’t give any news. If something official comes out you will find it in the press.”

فيديو | رئيس نادي #الهلال فهد بن نافل: لا تسألوني عن ميسي أبدًا #الإخبارية_رياضة pic.twitter.com/j6ZhZ5dmDb — الإخبارية – رياضة (@sport_ekh) May 12, 2023

Barcelona are also keen to sign Messi this summer, and they have been progressing with plans to offer their former star a contract. However, much will depend on whether La Liga approves their viability plan, which will be judged upon on Friday.

Image via Matthieu Mirville/ZUMAPRESS.com/MAXPPP