Thomas Frank sets David Raya transfer price at Brentford

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has confirmed the club’s asking price for David Raya this summer.

Frank has previously stated his concern over Raya’s long term future at the Bees, after rejecting two previous contract offers, during the last 12 months.

The Danish coach stated an unwillingness to extend his deal beyond 2024 hints at plans to leave the club in 2023 due to a desire to play in European competition.

Tottenham and Manchester United are both tracking 27-year-old, with Frank linked with a move for Liverpool stopper Caoimhin Kelleher as a replacement.

NEW: Brentford have identified Caoimhin Kelleher as one of three potential goalkeeper targets as they plan for life after David Raya. Kelleher is ready to become a number one elsewhere but still has three years left on his Liverpool deal.

The situation appears to have progressed in recent weeks with Frank stating the club are preparing for a potential sale scenario for the Spanish international.

“There’s no doubt David (Raya) is a case where there’s a year left and we’ll see what happens. We’re very happy with David”, as per reports from the Evening Standard.

“Everyone knows he’s a £40m-plus goalkeeper, if anyone is interested, and we’re prepared, just like in any position.

“There is a possibility he leaves this summer, for the right price, and if that happens, we need to be prepared.”

Brentford are still in the running for a possible European qualification spot, with three games remaining, but they trail seventh place Brighton & Hove Albion by five points, with two games extra played.