The result(s) required in order for Barcelona to become La Liga champions this weekend

This weekend will present Barcelona’s first opportunity to win this season’s La Liga title. It has been a long time coming for Xavi Hernandez’s side, who have been in excellent form over the course of the entire campaign.

It would be Barcelona’s first league title in four years, and as expected, they will want it to be wrapped up as soon as possible, which could happen on Sunday when they face Espanyol in Derbi Barceloni.

Simply, if Barcelona win against their city rivals, then they are champions. Given that they are now back to full strength, they will fancy their chances of winning the league in their neighbours’ back garden.

However, they could be champions before they even take on their city rivals. However, Atletico Madrid would need to drop points to already-relegated Elche, which appears very unlikely given the recent form of Los Rojiblancos.

Moreover, Real Madrid would need to drop points against Getafe on Saturday. Given that Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be focused on the Champions League, and Getafe are in the relegation dogfight, it’s not entirely impossible.

Irrespective of the other results, Barcelona will hope to be able to secure their championship themselves when they take on Espanyol. It has been a fantastic league campaign, and they are finally on the home stretch.