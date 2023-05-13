Robert Lewandowski aiming to join prestigious Barcelona club during Derbi Barceloni

Robert Lewandowski has had a very good first season at Barcelona, even if he has struggled during the second half of the campaign. He is on course to secure the Pichichi award, ahead of the likes of Karim Benzema.

Currently, Lewandowski has 29 goals for the season. With five games remaining, he will be looking to add as least one more in order to reach the milestone of 30, and he could do it during Sunday’s Derbi Barceloni.

As per MD, scoring 30 goals in a season would see Lewandowski join a prestigious club in which many Barcelona icons and legends are featured. Lionel Messi is the player that has done in the most times (13), and Lewandowski will hope to reach the milestone in his first season at the club.

Barcelona could also become champions in Sunday’s match against Espanyol, and Lewandowski will hope to notch a goal in order to reach his individual milestone at the same time.

