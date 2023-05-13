Real Madrid unhappy with Palmeiras over their use of Endrick Felipe

Among the corridors at Real Madrid, there is much excitement over the impending arrival of Endrick, who will join the club in the summer of 2024, once he has turned 18.

Real Madrid agreed a deal with Palmeiras in December to sign the 16-year-old, who is considered to be one of the most exciting prospects in South America. Despite being so young, Endrick plays very regularly for one of the biggest clubs in Brazil.

However, Real Madrid are growing unhappy with Palmeiras over their use of Endrick, according to UOL Esporte (via MD). Specifically, they feel that Abel Ferreira, the club’s head coach, is not utilising Endrick in his correct role, which is stunting his development.

Real Madrid want to see Endrick continuing his development at Palmeiras before making to move to the Spanish capital next summer, and there are keen for him to keep improving at the Brazilian side.

However, it appears that Real Madrid feel that Endrick is not progressing at the moment, and they will want the situation rectified as soon as possible.