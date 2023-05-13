Getafe Real Madrid

Reshuffled Real Madrid snatch Getafe win ahead of Manchester City test

Real Madrid have warmed up for their Champions League trip to Manchester City with a late 1-0 La Liga win at home to Getafe.

Los Blancos’ title defence ended weeks ago, with league leaders Barcelona just one win away from clinching the trophy and Carlo Ancelotti’s focus is on City.

Ancelotti opted to make eight starting changes from the 1-1 semi final first leg draw with Pep Guardiola’s side ahead of their rematch on May 17.

The hosts failed to make any attacking inroads on a resilient Getafe in the first half before Marco Asensio made the key breakthrough with 20 minutes to play.

The Spanish star was one of Ancelotti’s changes, as speculation over his future continues to grow, and a superb long range winner will boost his chances of featuring against City.

The hosts almost made the result safe in the dying stages as substitute Vinicius Junior had a goal ruled out for offside and Asensio was denied.

