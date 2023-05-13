Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Getafe: Changes aplenty from Carlo Ancelotti ahead of Manchester City showdown

La Liga has become something of a chore for Real Madrid in recent weeks. Realistically, they are unable to win the title, and with the Champions League still to play for, that is their top priority.

They take on Manchester City in their semi-final second leg on Wednesday, but before that, they face Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

With the match at the Etihad Stadium on the horizon, Carlo Ancelotti is expected to rest several heavy hitters ahead of that trip to Manchester. Sport believe that Carlo Ancelotti will make eight changes to his side, with just Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Rudiger and Eduardo Camavinga surviving from Tuesday’s first leg against Man City.

Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz, who have both been deemed as surplus to requirements in recent months, are expected to be given the nod. Marca believe that Jesus Vallejo will also start, in place of Rudiger, with Toni Kroos instead to Camavinga.

Getafe come into the match against Real Madrid on the back on their first victory of Jose Bordalas’ second spell, which was also their first win in seven. However, they will be without top scorer Enes Unal, who scored the winner in that match, as he is suspended.

Real Madrid will still want to win against Getafe, although there is little doubt that the latter is far more desperate for the three points in their relegation battle. Ancelotti will just hope for an injury-free fixture.

Image via Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images