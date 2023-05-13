Martin Braithwaite “only has good memories” of Barcelona ahead of reunion this weekend

The latest chapter of Derbi Barceloni will be written on Sunday, and both Barcelona and Espanyol will be desperate for three points against their city rivals.

Barcelona are aiming to sew up their first La Liga title in four years, while Espanyol are desperately trying to avoid relegation to the second tier of Spanish football.

Martin Braithwaite will come up against his former side on Sunday, and he has insisted (via Marca) that he looks upon his time at Barcelona with fondness.

“Everything was good there. I was very happy with everything. I have only good memories (from Barcelona.”

Braithwaite was also very complimentary of his former head coach Xavi Hernandez, whom he played under for the second half of last season.

“He has so much experience in the world of football. He understands the game very well.”

Espanyol are currently three points adrift in the relegation battle, and three points over Barcelona would be very much needed. Braithwaite will certainly hope to contribute towards victory on Sunday.