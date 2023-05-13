Athletic Club Osasuna

La Liga Round up: Five star Villarreal boost European hopes as Athletic Club and Girona stumble

Villarreal are on the brink of securing a Europa League qualifying spot after thrashing rivals Athletic Club 5-1 at home in La Liga action.

The Yellow Submarine end the weekend with a strong cushion inside the top six, alongside Real Betis, with their visitors now five points adrift.

First half goals from Alex Baena and Nicolas Jackson set Villarreal on course, despite a Oihan Sancet penalty, just before the break.

Baena and Jackson repeated the trick after the restart, alongside a Aitor Parades own goal, in a major twist in the European race.

Real Sociedad blew a chance to gain more ground in the Champions League zone, as the Basque side let a 2-0 half time lead slip at home to Girona.

A point in San Sebastian keeps Girona in the running for Europe, and they are in pole position to claim seventh spot, and a place in the Europa Conference League.

Copa del Rey finalists Osasuna returned to league action with a win, as they stormed to a 3-1 victory over Almeria, and they could still challenge Girona.

