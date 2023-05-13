Karim Benzema among three key players to be left out of Real Madrid’s squad to face Getafe

Real Madrid take on Getafe on Saturday evening, but their focus appears to be on Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City.

Los Blancos are out of the title race in La Liga, and with a 15th Champions League title in sight, Carlo Ancelotti has decided to rest several players ahead of the trip to Manchester.

Karim Benzema, Rodrygo and David Alaba have been left out of the squad to take on Getafe, although Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos have returned from injury to be included.

Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz are Ancelotti’s only attacking options for the match, and the latter two, having been deemed as surplus to requirements over the last few months, are both expected to start.

Ancelotti will be desperate for the regular starters that do play against Getafe to come through unscathed, as he looks to have his full Real Madrid squad at his disposal for Man City on Wednesday.