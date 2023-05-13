Joana Sanz continues to support ex-husband Dani Alves despite recent divorce

A few weeks ago, Joana Sanz confirmed her separation from former Barcelona and Sevilla defender Dani Alves, who is currently imprisoned in Barcelona, having been charged with sexual assault in January.

In his latest statement regarding his case, Alves admitted that he had cheated on Sanz with the alleged victim, whom he stated he had a consensual encounter. However, the alleged victim does not believe that it was consensual.

Despite the separation, Sanz has taken to Instagram (via MD) to defend Alves.

“Where is the presumption of innocence? Because, so far, the only judgment there has been is the parallel judgment that you have made. I will not be one more to condemn him. Let’s stop intoxicating such a delicate case with public opinion.”

Alves’ case has continued to move forward in recent weeks, although a trial date has yet to be set. For the time being, he will remain imprisoned in Barcelona.