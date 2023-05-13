Joan Laporta wants Barcelona La Liga title win at Espanyol

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has stoked the derby fires ahead of their trip to Espanyol tomorrow.

La Blaugrana are closing in on a first La Liga title since 2019 this season and victory at their neighbours would crown Xavi’s side as champions.

The stakes are high ahead of their clash at the RCDE Stadium, and the visitors could be crowned as champions before kick off, if Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid slip up, in their matches.

Plans are already in place for a city parade the following day, if Barcelona get the job done, against their relegation battling hosts.

Espanyol captain Sergi Darder was in no doubt over his readiness for the incoming battle, claiming the hosts must be ready ‘to die’ for the cause of blocking Barcelona’s title coronation.

Laporta offered a typically partisan response, when asked about the significance of clinching the trophy against their cross-city foes, ahead of a fascinating encounter.

“I hope Sunday is full of joy and we can celebrate the league, which will be achieved by effort, commitment, work and talent, but above all thanks to our supporters”, as per reports from Marca.

“It would be great if we won the league at Espanyol this weekend, and you know why that is!”