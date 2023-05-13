Ilkay Gundogan closing in on move to Barcelona this summer

Ilkay Gundogan has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona over the last few months, and it now appears that a deal is growing increasingly closer to completion.

Gundogan’s contract at Manchester City expires at the end of the season, and given this, Barcelona would be able to sign him for free in the summer. Given their financial struggles, this is an attractive option.

According to MD, Gundogan is becoming more drawn to the idea of joining Barcelona, and any doubts he had over being able to adapt to the club has been diminishing.

On top of that, Gundogan is happier with the contract offer from Barcelona, which would be a multiple year deal, as opposed to the one from Man City, which is believed to be a year-after-year deal.

Xavi Hernandez wants to strengthen his midfield options, especially since Sergio Busquets has now confirmed that he will leave Barcelona this summer. Gundogan can play all across the centre of the park, which will be valuable for next season and beyond.