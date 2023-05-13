Erling Haaland backed to join Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid

Real Madrid are closing in on a deal to sign Jude Bellingham this summer. Personal terms have been agreed, with the final step regarding a fee agreement with Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham was Real Madrid’s top target for this summer’s transfer window, and it is growing increasingly likely that they will secure his signature.

Real Madrid have been linked with signing is former Borussia Dortmund teammate, Erling Haaland, in recent months, and journalist Patrik Berger, speaking to Fabrizio Romano, has backed the Norwegian to join Bellingham at Los Blancos.

“Will Bellingham and Haaland play together again? Yeah, I think so. We all know Haaland dreams of playing for Real Madrid in the future.”

Haaland has been touted as the long-term successor for Karim Benzema, who is expected to leave Real Madrid within the next few seasons.

There have been rumblings that Real Madrid could look to sign Haaland next summer, and if it happens, it would likely see him link back up with Bellingham.