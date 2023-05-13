Carlo Ancelotti: Real Madrid at full strength for Manchester City test

Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to rest eight players against Getafe paid off ahead of their Champions League trip to Manchester City.

Ancelotti opted for a pragmatic approach as Los Blancos secured a 1-0 victory in the Spanish capital before attention turns to City in midweek.

The fitness of his rested players, and those who came off the bench against Getafe, were a key focus in Ancelotti’s post-match press conference.

The Italian dismissed concerns over Eduardo Camavinga’s fitness, after a late injury scare, with no fresh issues ahead of a crunch week.

🚨🎙| Ancelotti: "Camavinga will rest tomorrow and will return in training on Monday." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 13, 2023

“We have no other way to prepare the match on Wednesday. This game leaves us with good feelings”, as per reports from DAZN, via Marca.

“The team is fine, the news is good on Ferland Mendy, who came in after a major injury, and had a good first half.

“I think we will reach Wednesday with all the players fit and ready.

“Mendy and Militao are both in with a chance to play at City.”

Ancelotti’s comments hint at a potential for changes in the away leg at the Etihad Stadium but the sense is that of a unchanged team from the first clash.

Eder Militao’s return could force a change at centre back, in place of David Alaba, but Camavinga is still preferred over Mendy at left back.