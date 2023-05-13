Carlo Ancelotti eases Eduardo Camavinga injury concern

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti’s has confirmed Eduardo Camavinga will be fit for their Champions League trip to Manchester City.

Los Blancos warmed up for their semi final second leg at the Etihad Stadium with a late 1-0 La Liga win over Getafe.

Ancelotti made eight starting changes at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with Camavinga one of the three players retained from 1-1 first leg draw with City.

EIGHT changes from #MCFC draw as Eden Hazard makes his second La Liga start of 2022/23 https://t.co/wyh0zTORxW — Football España (@footballespana_) May 13, 2023

The French international was moved into his preferred midfield role, after weeks of covering at left back, but he was withdrawn in the final minutes with an ankle issue.

Camavinga was subbed off with an injury after this challenge. Real Madrid play Manchester City this Wednesday 😬 pic.twitter.com/XNWVGuYXhX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 13, 2023

Camavinga was pictured with an ice pack on his leg at full time but Ancelotti insisted he will be ready to take on City.

“It’s just a blow, which bothers him a bit. He’s 20 years old and he will recover soon”, as per reports from Marca.

Ancelotti is ready to name the same starting XI in the reverse fixture with the rested players expected to be fit in time to travel.