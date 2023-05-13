Barcelona made aware of fee needed to sign Sofyan Amrabat this summer

Following confirmation earlier this week that Sergio Busquets will leave at the end of the season, signing a new defensive midfielder will be of upmost importance to Barcelona this summer.

Aside from Busquets, there is no natural pivot in Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad, which will force Barcelona into signing one ahead of next season. Martin Zubimendi is reporting their first choice, although Sofyan Amrabat has also been heavily linked.

Amrabat was close to joining in January, but a deal did not progress due to Barcelona’s financial issues. However, it could be resurrected this summer, and according to Toni Juanmarti, the Moroccan midfielder will be available for €20-25m. On top of that, Fiorentina reportedly promised Amrabat that they would help facilitate a move to Barcelona this summer.

Amrabat’s signing would be a popular one among Barcelona supporters, and given that a fee is somewhat affordable, it now falls on the club’s hierarchy to make the necessary arrangements to put the transfer into motion.