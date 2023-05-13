Barcelona could net up to €14m from this summer’s USA pre-season tour

On Friday, Barcelona announced that they would be returning to the United States this summer, as part of their pre-season preparations for the 2023/24 campaign.

𝗪𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗖𝗢𝗔𝗦𝗧 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬:

A NEW CHAPTER! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/M8unjc0SDb — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 12, 2023

The tour will see Barcelona take on Juventus, Arsenal and AC Milan, while a stateside El Clasico has also been announced for the 29th of July, and it will be played at the AT&T stadium in Dallas on the 29th of July.

Barcelona have travelled to the USA every possible summer since 2017 (2020 and 2021 did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic), and it will be the 14th time in total that they have headed stateside.

According to MD, Barcelona will generate €12m from the tour, while this could rise to €14m as a result of merchandising. Given that they have a lot of support in the USA, Barcelona will hope to generate a significant amount of funds.

The money will be desperately needed for Barcelona, as they look to solve their financial struggles. This continual stream of income over the next few years will be a big help.