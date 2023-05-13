Atletico Madrid close to signing South American youngster that is “stronger than Ronald Araujo”

South America has been a fruitful area for La Liga sides to sign exciting young talent in recent years. Real Madrid have benefitted the most, having signed Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick from Brazil.

Atletico Madrid are now joining the party, as they are closing in on a deal to sign Uruguayan defender Santiago Mourino from Racing Club de Montevideo. This was confirmed by the club’s President, Washington Lizandro, as per Diario AS.

“Atletico are the most interested. There were many interested teams, but they are the one that is closest and the clubs are discussing it at the moment.

“Atletico is close and Mourino is going to Europe. Here, we are in the middle of the season, before a break, but for Atletico it is important to have him ready for next season.”

Barcelona have had experience of signing young defenders from Uruguay, having secured a deal with Boston River for Ronald Araujo a few years ago, and Lizandro believes that Mourino could be even better than Araujo.

“He has been compared to Araujo because of his tremendous size and physical strength. I would even tell him that he is stronger than Araujo. He’s a very strong player, without a doubt.”

Diego Simeone is reportedly keen to strengthen his defensive options this summer, and it is looking increasingly likely that Mourino will be playing for Atletico Madrid next season.