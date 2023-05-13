Analysis: Why Barcelona are right to press ahead with plans to sign Vitor Roque this summer

It is shaping up to be a very busy transfer window for Barcelona this summer. While they are looking to add sufficient reinforcements to Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad, significant sales will also be required.

One area of particular importance for Barcelona to strengthen in will be attack. Barcelona have struggled for goals in the second half of this season, largely due to the fact that Robert Lewandowski has been off the boil.

Barcelona do not currently have a natural backup to Lewandowski, who has been forced to play the vast majority of fixtures this season, despite the compact schedule because of the 2022 World Cup.

As such, signing a sufficient backup option will be important for Barcelona, and they have two names to choose from: Vitor Roque and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Both players are at either ends of their respective careers. Roque is up-and-coming, and is considered to be one of the most exciting young players in Brazil, while Aubameyang would be a very experienced option.

A big difference between any respective deals would be the cost. Aubameyang would require a little-to-no fee, while Athletico Paranaense are reportedly demanding up to €50m in order to part with Roque this summer.

Despite their financial woes, Barcelona have decided to press ahead with a deal for Roque, according to MD. Given that he is just 18, he is someone that has an abundance of potential, and Barcelona will hope that he can show it in Catalonia.

Signing Roque would be a very smart move for Barcelona. He would be a solid investment, as he will undoubtedly get better, and he has the ability to become a regular starter at the club for many years to come.

It will be a difficult deal to pull off, but providing Barcelona make the necessary sales to be able to register him with La Liga for next season and beyond, it would be one that is necessary, even more so than a deal for Lionel Messi.

Roque would be the future of Barcelona, alongside the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Alejandro Balde. Real Madrid have proven that this approach is the right one, and Barcelona should be looking to emulate it, starting with Roque.

If Barcelona are to get back among Europe’s elite, signing Roque over Aubameyang is the move to make. It is a risky deal considering their finances, but providing they solve that problem, they will come out the other side stronger.