Achraf Hakimi ‘dreams’ of Real Madrid return from PSG

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Achraf Hakimi is open to a future transfer return to Real Madrid, as per French outlet L’Equipe.
Hakimi opted to reject a contract extension on his return Madrid, in 2020, following a two-year loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.
The 24-year-old was concerned over a lack of first team action in the Spanish capital, despite his impressive reviews from Germany, and completed a move to Inter Milan.
However, after just over a year in Milan, he was moved on from the San Siro, to Paris, on the back of winning a Serie A title.
Despite playing a key role for PSG, the club are rumoured to be planning a major summer squad overhaul, with exits planned from Christophe Galtier’s team.
L’Equipe claim Hakimi remains open to his ‘dream’ of re-joining Los Blancos, despite PSG’s likely rejection of any immediate interest, but they could be tempted, if Real Madrid make a significant offer for the Moroccan international.
Wouldnt mind it at all to reinforce our wingback positions.
Carva is great but he isnt going to last forever.
Achraf on a free after contract runs out or offer a cut price deal 2025