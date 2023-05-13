Achraf Hakimi ‘dreams’ of Real Madrid return from PSG

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Achraf Hakimi is open to a future transfer return to Real Madrid, as per French outlet L’Equipe.

Hakimi opted to reject a contract extension on his return Madrid, in 2020, following a two-year loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.

The 24-year-old was concerned over a lack of first team action in the Spanish capital, despite his impressive reviews from Germany, and completed a move to Inter Milan.

However, after just over a year in Milan, he was moved on from the San Siro, to Paris, on the back of winning a Serie A title.

Despite playing a key role for PSG, the club are rumoured to be planning a major summer squad overhaul, with exits planned from Christophe Galtier’s team.

L’Equipe claim Hakimi remains open to his ‘dream’ of re-joining Los Blancos, despite PSG’s likely rejection of any immediate interest, but they could be tempted, if Real Madrid make a significant offer for the Moroccan international.