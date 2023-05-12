Xavi Hernandez outlines Lionel Messi and one other target as priorities for Barcelona transfer window

Barcelona are working out how to spend and then who to spend on this summer, but manager Xavi Hernandez is clear on who he wants to come through the door at the Ciutat Esportiva this summer.

Economic Vice-President Eduard Romeu stated that they hope to have their viability plan approved by La Liga on the 19th of May, which provided they accomplish the targets set out in that plan, will allow them to sign players this summer.

Lionel Messi has already been mentioned by various members of the institution as a target for this summer, and MD say that he is one of two priorities marked out by Xavi.

With the departure of Sergio Busquets this summer, his other key recruit is Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad. He sees the Basque midfielder as the ideal replacement for Busquets, and has rejected other targets.

However signing Zubimendi does look like a major stretch for Barcelona. He recently signed a new long-term deal with La Real, and is close to being able to play Champions League football with them next season. The biggest stumbling block is thought to be the fact that his release clause is €60m, a major investment for a Barcelona struggling financially, but they would also need to convince him. Zubimendi himself has stated that he has no intention of leaving the club.