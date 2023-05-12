Vicente del Bosque on Sergio Busquets – ‘Time has proven me right’

World Cup-winning former Spain manager Vicente del Bosque has claimed that “time has proven me right” on Sergio Busquets, referring to his famous comment that if he could be reincarnated as a player, it would be as the great pivote. The Barcelona midfielder announced he would be leaving the club on Tuesday, and the likelihood is that it is the last Spanish football sees of him.

Speaking to Cadena SER, del Bosque noted Busquets capacity to impose the tempo he desired on the game, one of few who could at the top level of football.

“[He’s a] great defensive and offensive player who provides balance and sets the rhythms of the matches.”

“[It’s] a key position in any team and a lot of the game depends on it, including the rest of the players. He didn’t get close to the box because he felt very important to the team, and he didn’t want to leave space behind him unprotected.”

There was a time when Busquets did have his doubters though, especially at the beginning of the 2010 Spain World Cup campaign. After defeat to Switzerland in the opening game, del Bosque defended his use of Xabi Alonso and Busquets together.

“It was a necessary and very successful press conference. It was a difficult moment for everyone because we had high expectations.”

However he was reluctant to take much credit for it.

“There is not much merit [in that]. In football you can play in many ways and We considered that this was our best option.”

Given Busquets rarely stood out in terms of statistics or highlight-reel play, the veteran midfielder often went unnoticed by many in the game. However for around a decade, watching Barcelona with and without him was to strip back their game, their control of it and reduce the impact of those around him.