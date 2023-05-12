Sergio Busquets given farewell dinner by Barcelona squad

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets announced his impending departure from the club earlier this week, after 15 seasons at Camp Nou. On Thursday evening, Busquets had dinner with the rest of the squad as part of his farewell.

As reported by Jijantes, the Blaugrana squad turned out for Busquets’ goodbye event, which comes just three days ahead of their derby clash with Espanyol. The team have the day off on Friday, hinting that they might be able to celebrate the 34-year-old without holding back too much.

🚨 Avanza #Jijantes La plantilla del Barça hace en estos momentos la cena de despedida a Sergio Busquets El equipo mañana tiene festivo, y hoy hacen homenaje al 5 del Barça — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) May 11, 2023

While Busquets is not seen as a quintessential leader, the reaction from teammates when the news broke showed that he perhaps held more weight than many realised. A number of current and former colleagues mentioned just how much the Catalan had helped them on their arrival to the club or promotion to the first team.

Soy un privilegiado por haber compartido vestuario y experiencias contigo estos tres años. Has sido un gran maestro, compañero, capitán, y referente dentro y fuera del campo. Tanto yo como mi familia te apreciamos mucho a ti y a la tuya. Gracias por todo. SIEMPRE BUSI! 🫶💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/NJXAeJDPh6 — Pedri González (@Pedri) May 10, 2023

Despite a reputation as a player that goes down a little too easily early in his career, in recent years Busquets has had the respect of all, with his fellow professionals rarely having a bad word to say about him.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images