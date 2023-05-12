Real Madrid vs Barcelona pre-season El Clasico match confirmed

Real Madrid and Barcelona will face each other once again in pre-season action in the build up to the 2023/24 season.

Both teams will repeat their summer tour of the USA in July alongside Premier League pair Arsenal and Manchester United and Serie A duo Juventus and AC Milan.

As part of the Soccer Champions Tour, both sides will face the other four teams involved, in their respective preparations for the new campaign.

The stand out date for La Liga fans will be an El Clasico battle in Dallas on July 29.

Join us in the USA this summer!

Los Blancos then face AC Milan on July 23, in Los Angeles, followed by United three days later.

After taking on Barcelona, they wrap up their tour against Juventus in Orlando on August 2.

Barcelona’s schedule includes playing against Juventus in Santa Clara on July 22 and Arsenal in Los Angeles four days later.

We have plans this summer!

They wrap up their leg of the tour against AC Milan in Las Vegas on August 1.