Real Madrid squad confident ahead of Manchester City second leg – ‘They’re not better than us’

Real Madrid are feeling confident ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City. Los Blancos conceded an equaliser to Kevin de Bruyne in the second half, but they were not overly worried by the side in front of them.

‘They’re not better than us’ was the message coming out of the Real Madrid dressing room after the match, according to Marca. The players did not feel they were outdone in terms of play, tactics, intensity or fitness, and are now feeling optimistic, despite neeting to go to the Etihad and win.

Real Madrid intend to go for similar strategy on Wednesday, starting off with composure. They clearly feel they have the upper hand physically, as they feel they can wait until the second half for that to make the difference too.

An added factor could be their weekend commitments. Manchester City face a tough tie away to relegation-threatened Everton at Goodison Park, and will need to put in an intense performance in order to maintain their league at the top of the Premier League table.

Meanwhile Getafe are also in need of points to stay up, but they head to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night, and there is little on the line for Los Blancos. While they are still pursuing second spot, Ancelotti will be able to rotate heavily for Los Azulones.