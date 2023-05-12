Real Madrid set to lose Raul Gonzalez from Castilla side this summer

Club legend Raul Gonzalez had previously been earmarked for a role as future Real Madrid manager, but it appears that he will not be able to follow in the footsteps of Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman moved straight from a role with the Real Madrid Castilla into the top job, but Raul looks as if he will leave that same position this summer.

That is according to Cadena SER, who say that the feeling is that Raul will leave the club at the end of the season.

🛫 La sensación en el @realmadrid es que Raúl González va a abandonar el filial esta temporada porque tiene que hacerse fuera del club 🗳️ Arbeloa tiene muchas papeletas de entrenar al filial 🔜 Parece que en un futuro Raúl será entrenador del Real Madrid@aromeroser 💬 pic.twitter.com/fCNQh60wsS — El Larguero (@ellarguero) May 11, 2023

Castilla are on the verge of another promotion to Segunda, which would be the first time in a decade. They are currently sitting two points off top spot in their Primera RFEF group with three games to go in third place.

He is widely regarded to have done an excellent job there, but appears to feel that he must leave the club in order to take the next step in his managerial development.

Alvaro Arbeloa is best-placed to replace him in the role. Arbeloa is both close to President Florentino Perez and highly rated at the club, based on his good work with the under-19 side.

Raul could well follow in the footsteps of Xabi Alonso, having also spent time in the Bundesliga towards the end of his time as a player. Like many of the players at Castilla, it appears that there is little scope for promotion into the senior squad currently.