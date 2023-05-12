Real Betis considering seven proposals for new stadium project

Real Betis are considering seven different proposals for their new stadium, as they look to begin work on the Benito Villamarin in the next 18 months.

According to ED, Betis have narrowed down 30 proposals for their ‘Project New Stadium’ to 7, and will continue to consider the proposals until the 15th of June, the limit for those companies to submit further details.

Proposals have arrived from the USA, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. Betis are planning on building a new main stand, and renovating the other three sides of the Benito Villamarin. It is not yet clear whether they will include a sponsor in the name of the renovated stadium.

Antes de empezar:

Os voy a mostrar los estudios de arquitectura, que son los que le van a dar la imagen final y, al fin y al cabo, lo que más os importa.

Añado también que todos los proyectos deben incluir el rediseño urbano del entorno.

Empezamos! — Pal•lars (@pal_lars) May 10, 2023

Betis say they want a comfortable, open stadium that doubles as a second home for fans, and is available 365 days of the year. They also explain that they want the new Villamarin to be an obligatory visit for tourists, with more entertainment and leisure options.

Depending on each proposal, the length of the work will differ. It no doubt helps that Betis could use the empty La Cartuja stadium while the renovations take place. Los Verdiblancos are following a general trend of the biggest clubs, that are trying to turn the area around their stadiums into profitable land that can be used not just on matchdays.