Real Betis and Celta Vigo looking at La Liga midfielder for next season

Real Valladolid perhaps had one of the least prestigious squads in La Liga ahead of the season, but several of their number have begun making names for themselves throughout its course. Few more so than Kike Perez.

The combative central midfielder has been involved in 31 of La Pucela’s 33 games, starting 25. He has stood out as one of their best performers under both Pacheta and Paulo Pezzolano, both with and without the ball. Exhibiting an excellent touch on his passes and an appreciation for space with the ball, without it Perez has been no shrinking violet either.

MD say it has attracted the attention of both Real Betis and Celta Vigo ahead of the summer transfer window. Perez has a contract until 2025, but Valladolid may well be open to a sale.

The 26-year-old could slot into the Betis midfield fairly easily, given his versatility, although he would be competing for a spot with Guido Rodriguez and William Carvalho. Even so, given Andres Guardado and Paul Akoukou have played more semi-regularly, Perez would likely back himself to win those minutes, particularly if Betis are in Europe next season.

Celta Vigo are unsure of the future of Renato Tapia next season, and Perez could well be a candidate to replace him if he does leave. That said Luis Campos does often favour younger players when spending money on signings.