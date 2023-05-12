Pep Guardiola frustrated by Premier League’s Eurovision scheduling ahead of Real Madrid showdown

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted to being frustrated at the Premier League schedule ahead of their Real Madrid Champions League rematch.

Guardiola’s City secured a 1-1 Champions League semi final first leg draw in Madrid last week, ahead of facing Carlo Ancelotti’s side in a crunch second leg, at the Etihad Stadium on May 17.

Los Blancos play a league tie at home to Getafe on May 13, with City travelling to relegation battling Everton just under 24 hours later, as they bid to remain ahead in the Premier League title race.

Guardiola was asked about his perception of La Liga flexibility over Spanish sides in the Champions League, compared to the Premier League, and the former Barcelona head coach is clearly irked by the situation.

“I can’t understand it but I’m not going to fight it anymore”, as per reports from BBC Sport.

“I don’t understand it, but we have to adapt. The schedules, it is what it is.

“I’m sure Premier League want to help teams, they don’t want to make us uncomfortable.

“I think we cannot play on Saturday because there is Eurovision in Liverpool and there is not enough bodies, or the capability, to handle so many people in the city.”

The tie was originally considered to be played on Saturday May 13, but Liverpool city authorities requested a change, due to the amount of police needed to cover the Eurovision final.