Marco Asensio could lead La Liga revolution at Premier League side

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio faces a career crossroads this summer as he weighs up his next move.

The Los Blancos forward is out of contract in Madrid at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, with no progress over a renewal offer, and the 27-year-old is attracting major transfer interest from the Premier League.

Asensio has admitted he is unsure over what the incoming months will mean for his career, with reports from Caught Offside indicating he is no closer to an answer.

His main link appears to be a switch to join Unai Emery’s developing project at Aston Villa with the Basque coach prepared to make him the club’s top earner.

As per reports from The Athletic, Emery has highlighted Asensio as a key summer target and will push the board to make a formal offer before the end of the season.

A move for Asensio could trigger more La Liga business for Emery as he looks to add to the Spanish influence in his Villa squad.