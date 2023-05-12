Lucas Vazquez trolls Real Madrid teammate Thibaut Courtois with nickname Sergio Reguilon invented

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois turned 31 on Thursday and will not have been short of birthday wishes for the occasion. One in particular stood out for the Belgian goalkeeper though.

Right-sided defender-come-midfielder Lucas Vazquez sent a picture onto his Instagram story with his son in front a giraffe, tagging the Belgian goalkeeper in the photo.

Courtois responded with plenty of laughter on his own story. Diario AS note that Courtois’ nickname is ‘Giraffe’, which was given to him by Atletico Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon while he was at the club. Certainly for the likes of Reguilon and Vazquez, the Belgian shot stopper would be a towering presence.

Courtois is in the prime of his career and showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. Despite nursing some injury issues in the first half of the campaign, he is once again back to his almost impregnable level as the decisive stage of the season comes to a close.