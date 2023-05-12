Kieran Tripper hails ‘Red Bull’ Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid style

Former Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier has revealed another level to his admiration for Diego Simeone.

Simeone for a bold transfer move to sign England defender Trippier from Tottenham in 2019, as part of his plans to build for a La Liga title.

Trippier became a firm favourite of Simeone in his spell in Madrid, as first choice right back, in Atletico’s march to the league title in 2021, before opting to join Newcastle at the start of 2022.

The 32-year-old has frequently offered insights on what is was like to work closely with the driven figure that is Simeone including stories of late night phone calls and pre-match motivational chats.

Despite enjoying a key role as Newcastle captain, Trippier remains noticeably proud of his time in the Spanish capital, and he insists Simeone’s fire is unmatched in world football.

“He’s different, certainly”. Trippier said, as part of his slot on the High Performance Podcast.

“The way you see him on the touchline, that’s just how he is. Before every game, you see him storming up and down the corridor, looking at the floor, for about 40 minutes.

“I don’t know what he’s thinking. It’s like he’s had about five Red Bulls before a game, he can’t sit still.

“If you’re not going to run for him, you don’t play – simple as that. He’s an incredible man manager.”

Simeone has hinted at a potential move away from Atletico in the next 12 months, as his contract moves into its final year, but Tripper hinted the Argentinian would be unsuited to the Premier League.