Karim Benzema one of three Real Madrid stars missing from training ahead of Manchester City clash

Real Madrid held their first training session since their 1-1 Champions League semi-final first leg draw with Manchester City, and Carlo Ancelotti was missing three of his starters from Tuesday evening.

Karim Benzema, Rodrygo Goes and David Alaba were all missing from training ahead of their clash with Getafe on Saturday night, as per Sport. So far there is no information on any potential injuries, but at the very least Rodrygo was nursing himself through the latter stages of his game against City.

It will a major concern to Madridistas though, knowing that Benzema has struggled with fitness issues all season. The French striker may well be fit for their clash at the Etihad next Wednesday, but the difference between a sharp Benzema and a fit Benzema have been stark this season.

Mendy y Ceballos se entrenan con el grupo y estarán disponibles para el Real Madrid-Getafe de este sábado. 📌 Alaba, Rodrygo y Benzema, ausencias en la sesión. — Sergio Santos (@Santos_Relevo) May 12, 2023

Equally Alaba has struggled with injury issues since late 2022, only being available in fits and bursts. Their defence has looked far more solid with him in the side.

At the very least, Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos were back in training on Friday, with both expected to be fit for Getafe. The left-back could allow Ancelotti to shift Eduardo Camavinga into midfield on Wednesday.

With little on the line for Real Madrid in La Liga, Carlo Ancelotti will at least be able to rest players without being too concerned about the result. The likes of Luka Modric and Fede Valverde have been dealing with fitness issues in recent years too.