Joao Felix intends on remaining in Premier League – but not necessarily at Chelsea

On loan Chelsea forward Joao Felix is not keen on a return to Atletico Madrid this summer. The Portuguese is no longer a starter under Frank Lampard, but that might not be a factor in his thinking.

Cadena Cope report that Felix wants to remain in the Premier League next season. While Lampard is unlikely to be in charge next season, and the decision will probably rest with Todd Boehly, Felix would just as soon return to Chelsea next season as he would another Premier League side.

Felix is keen to be playing Champions League football, whereas as Chelsea will miss out on Europe entirely, which would mean one of Newcastle United, Liverpool, Manchester United or Arsenal next season – City seem less likely to move for him.

Atletico Madrid’s record signing already expressed his ‘footballing differences’ with Diego Simeone after moving to Chelsea, and it appears unlikely that he will be at the Civitas Metropolitano next season. The fact that Los Rojiblancos have looked so much more assured without him will not work in his favour.