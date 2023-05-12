Fede Valverde explains Champions League feeling at Real Madrid – ‘It’s a different vibe’

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has tried to put words to a concept that most are aware of – for some reason, the Champions League just feels different for Los Blancos.

The Uruguayan was a key part of their triumph last season, assisting Vinicius Junior for the winner against Liverpool last season. Valverde joined the club in 2016 as a youngster, but only made the jump to the first team in 2019, just missing out on their last Champions League victory under Zinedine Zidane, making 2022 his first triumph.

“Playing in the Champions League is special because it is Real Madrid’s competition. It is always different from any other match. You move to a different vibe, a different energy, everything seems as if it were a unique dream,” he told Diario AS.

He feels that there is no greater goal in club football.

“It is the competition that every footballer who is at a European club dreams of winning. And no doubt for the fans there is nothing more beautiful than seeing your team win this competition, because it is the most important at club level. That’s why I think it all comes together on the same Champions League night.”

“At Madrid they have always taught us that it is until the end, so there are 90 minutes left.”

It is certainly a motto that they put into action last season against Manchester City, with Rodrygo Goes scoring a brace in the final minutes of the match to take the semi-final to extra time.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, it is all to play for at the Etihad Stadium. Going on history, that confidence and atittude shown by Valverde, combined with their experience, should see Real Madrid favourites. However if one thing stands out from last season, it is that all of their comebacks were at the Santiago Bernabeu, and City will be hoping that vibe is not present at the Etihad come next Wednesday.