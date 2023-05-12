Espanyol captain issues La Liga title warning to Barcelona

Espanyol will be in no mood to party if Barcelona clinch the La Liga title this weekend.

The two Catalan rivals face off at Espanyo’s RCDE Stadium on May 14, and a win for Barcelona would confirm Xavi’s team, as champions for the first time since 2019.

La Blaugrana are on the brink of lifting the trophy, with plans in place for a city parade the following day, if they win against their relegation battling neighbours.

Victory will seal the title, but Xavi’s charges could be champions ahead of kick off, if Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid slip up, in their own league matches.

However, despite the narrative tipping Barcelona for a huge night, Espanyol captain Sergi Darder has insisted the hosts will be fighting for their lives, and to delay Barcelona’s celebrations.

“No one has more motivation than us”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“I don’t care if I go ‘too far’ in this type of match.

“We must have control and finish with 11 players on the pitch, but for what’s at stake, we cannot leave 1% behind in the dressing room.

“If every match is a final, this is multiplied by a lot!

“I want the team to go out and die, knowing it’s not just a party.

“We need three points not just so Barca doesn’t win the league, but to save ourselves, we don’t like things celebrated in our faces.”

Espanyol’s survival chances remain slim, ahead of the run-in, and defeat to Barcelona could see them cut further adrift, with a three point gap to safety, with five games remaining.