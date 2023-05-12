Celta Vigo winger shuts down Boca Juniors interest

Celta Vigo are set for another chaotic summer with Sporting Advisor Luis Campos looking to continue his revamp of the squad in Galicia. However winger Franco Cervi was not one of the names that was considered to be facing an exit, and it appears he will remain in Vigo.

A report from Marcelo Benedetto was carried by ED which claimed that Boca Juniors were hoping to take Cervi back to his native Argentina this summer, with the Xeneize struggling in midtable under former Elche boss Jorge Almiron.

“I don’t know anything [about it],” responded Cervi when he was asked about that interest.

“I’m thinking about the game on Sunday which is of great importance for us. We have to take all three points at home,” Cervi continued to El Desmarque.

Os Celeste are taking on Valencia this weekend, knowing that defeat would keep them ever so slightly in the relegation battle. On his future, Cervi was clear though.

“Yes, obviously I want to continue,” he closed.

Cervi has 4 assists in 32 games in La Liga this season, starting 19 of those matches. While he was a fixture under Eduardo Coudet, Carlos Carvalhal has been less keen to use him regularly.